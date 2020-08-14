Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: TikTok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the U.S. flag in this illustration

WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok’s operations in the United States within 90 days.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump said in the order.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR