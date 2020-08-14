Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days By

© . FILE PHOTO: TikTok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the U.S. flag in this illustration
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok’s operations in the United States within 90 days.
“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump said in the order.
