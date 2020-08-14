Tom Holland Disses ‘Preacher’ Robert Pattinson in ‘The Devil All the Time’ Trailer

Holland’s Arvin Russell is a good young boy drifted into darkness as he tries to protect his loved ones from God-fearing people who feel fine to engage in criminal and despicable acts.

–

Netflix has released the first trailer for “The Devil All the Time” featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson among its all-star cast. The gothic thriller focuses on sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.

At the center of the story is Arvin Russell (Holland), who receives his late father’s gun on his birthday. Apparently old enough to use the weapon, he is left speechless with the gift and seems reluctant to use it though saying that it’s “the best gift” he’s ever got.

The video then shows other characters in the Bible-thumping town of Knockemstiff, Ohio, where these seemingly God-fearing people feel fine to engage in criminal and despicable acts despite their proclaimed faith. Among the sinners are Carl Henderson (Jason Clarke), a husband with a filthy hobby of taking pictures of women other than his wife Sandy (Riley Keough), and Rev. Preston Teagardin (Pattinson), who gets a little to close to a young girl.

Apparently sensing the preacher’s bad moral, Arvin tries to assure an elderly woman, “That ain’t no preacher.” The young man goes on dissing Rev. Preston, “He’s as bad as they got on the damn radio.” In another scene, he appears to confront the preacher.

As he starts to drift into darkness, Arvin makes an excuse for his future acts as saying, “What I’m about to do, I do because I have to. Not because I want to.”

“Some people are just born to be buried,” reads the synopsis of the movie. “In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters – an unholy preacher (Pattinson), twisted couple (Clarke and Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) – converge around young Arvin Russell (Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.”

It continues, “Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ ‘THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME’ renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Campos said of adapting the novel into a script with his brother Paulo, “It was a hard book to adapt also because there was so much that we loved.” He went on sharing, “I’m a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, Well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I’ll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!”

“The Devil All the Time” is set to premiere September 16 on Netflix.