Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson Star in Netflix’s Creepy The Devil All the Time Trailer

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for The Devil All the Time, Antonio Campos’ adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s novel of the same name, and it’s got a whole lot of A-listers squeezed onto the cast list.

The psychological thriller takes place in Knockemstiff, Ohio, and its neighboring backwoods in the time between World War II and the Vietnam War. The film centers on a slew of sinister characters: There’s Robert Pattinson as an unholy preacher; Jason Clarke and Riley Keough as a twisted couple; and Sebastian Stan as a crooked sheriff. Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Arvin Russell attempts to fight the evils that threaten himself and his family.

Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge also star in the film, which is described as a midwestern gothic. Marvel fans might also be interested to know that Sebastian Stan’s role originally belonged to his Captain America franchise cohort Chris Evans, but Evans had to drop out due to a scheduling issue. Who better to take Cap’s place than the Winter Soldier himself?

The Devil All the Time premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Tom Holland, The Devil All the TimePhoto: Netflix