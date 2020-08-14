Tom Cruise Refuses to Run Alongside Co-Stars in His Movies

WENN

According to Annabelle Wallis, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor doesn’t let his co-stars run alongside him on screen and recalls how she convinced him to make an exception for her.

Tom Cruise apparently doesn’t like anyone to run next to him on screen.

According to actress Annabelle Wallis, who starred alongside 58-year-old Cruise in 2017’s “The Mummy“, the actor initially refused to allow her to sprint with him during filming.

Explaining how she convinced him to change his mind, the star explained, “He’s on a different level, and, you know, I ticked a box. I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, ‘Nobody runs on-screen (with me),’ and I said, ‘But I’m a really good runner.’ ”

“So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise. But I don’t think it ever goes away and I hope it never does.”

Wallis gushed of working with the “Top Gun” star, “It’s so wonderful to be excited by someone and in awe of what they’ve achieved in their lives. Yeah, good on him. And I hope the questions never stop. I love talking about him. It’s really cool.”