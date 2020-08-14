Thug kicked Rangers fan unconscious in rammy outside Glasgow pub after Celtic match

A topless thug kicked a Rangers fan unconscious after he lunged at him with a ‘For Sale’ sign.

Brian Burrell, 34, assaulted Derek Low outside Rangers fans’ pub The Windsor Tavern in Dumbarton Road in Glasgow’s Patrick area.

The incident took place hours after Celtic had beaten Rangers 0-2 at Ibrox in an Old Firm match last September.

Glasgow Sheriff Court saw horrific CCTV footage of commotion outside of the bar at 7.45pm.

The pair were involved in the “disturbance” with Burrell, who was not wearing a top, later being ushered away from the scene.

Prosecutor Mark Allan said: “Mr Low was then seen to remove a for sale sign attached to a close next to the bar.

“He took the wooden pole and ran across the road after the accused and attempted to strike him with it.

“The accused struggled with him and removed the pole before assaulting him.”

Burrell repeatedly punched Mr Low, who was wearing a Rangers top, to the ground and struck his head with his knee.

This caused Mr Low to strike his head on a railing before being kicked on the head unconscious.

Burrell then stamped on and repeatedly punched his head.

He was later traced by officers while Mr Low was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Mr Allan told the court Mr Low had sustained three wounds to his right eye as well as fractures to his eyes and nose.

He added that Mr Low had also sustained an orbital blowout of his right eye.

Burrell pleaded guilty today to the assault to Mr Low’s severe injury.

Sentence was deferred until next month for background reports by Sheriff Martin Jones QC. Burrell, of the city’s Drumchapel, had his bail continued meantime.