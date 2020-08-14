The ‘Coaches and QBs of ‘Hard Knocks” quiz

The latest season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ kicked off earlier this week. Unlike seasons past in which the focus was on just one NFL team, this year’s edition follows both Los Angeles franchises. If you missed the first episode, you’re not alone. Ratings were way down. For HBO, that’s not great news, but it’s unlikely coaches on either team care all that much. If Sean McVay wanted to be on TV more, he’s reportedly had the opportunity. New episodes of ‘Hard Knocks’ air each Wednesday on HBO at 10 p.m ET.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. How many of the NFL coaches and primary starting QBs (the QB who started the most games that season) for every past season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!