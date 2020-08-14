Tekashi 69 Get Heckled By Fans As He Visit Los Angeles!

Roommates, love it or hate it, it feels like everyone has something to say when it comes to Tekashi 69. Now that he’s officially off of house arrest, Tekashi has wasted almost no time before he jetted off to the west coast with his bae, Jade right by his side. Tekahi kicked off his trip with an Instagram post showing him touch down in Los Angles via private plane of course, holding huge stacks of money.

View this post on Instagram LOS ANGELES IM HERE YA LOVE ME RIGHT????? A post shared by PUNANI (@6ix9ine) on Aug 12, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT

He then managed to do some sight seeing where he drew huge crowds at the Santa Monica Pier. Things seemed like they were going okay, that is until he stopped by a mural of Nipsey Hussle. Now, we know Tekashi likes to keep things interesting when it comes to social media, so many people took him visiting Nipsey’s mural as a sign of disrespect given his reputation. Someone actually caught Tekashi at the mural and painted a slightly different version of events, see below:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Tekashi69 pulled up to a mural in LA in the drive thru of Buffalo Wild Wings. He claims he’s paying respects but a witness who copped another angle had something to say ) ( : @mrgrabbagjag) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 13, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

Interestingly enough, Da Baby’s former flame, Dani Leigh also weighed in on Tekashi’s LA whereabouts, saying this:

View this post on Instagram Oop! #DaniLeigh with a message about #Tekashi69 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 14, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

Regardless of the hate, Tekashi has found time to give back during his trip. He posted another video of himself throwing hundred dollar bills in the air for bystanders to catch.

View this post on Instagram I LOVE GIVING BACK TO THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES L.A I LOVE YOU A post shared by PUNANI (@6ix9ine) on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

If you listen closely, you can hear someone in the background encouraging people not to pick up the money. If you thought that was just a moment, Tekashi made sure to upload ANOTHER video showcasing the ‘fan love’ he was getting as he walked to his next destination.

View this post on Instagram THEY LOVE ME HERE LA THANK YOU A post shared by PUNANI (@6ix9ine) on Aug 14, 2020 at 2:43pm PDT

In the video you can hear people heckle Tekashi and tell him to go back home. Let’s just hope Tekashi gets to his next destination safely. He’s been enjoying his freedom to say the least!

