Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Continues Its U.K. Albums Chart Domination for a Third Week

The ‘Cardigan’ singer’s surprise new indie-influenced record is her fifth No. 1 album in the country, and her first to hold on to the top spot for more than one week.

Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” is at the summit of the U.K. albums chart for a third week.

The pop superstar’s surprise new indie-influenced record won a close battle with Fontaines D.C. to stay at number one last week, and has kept the top spot in Friday’s Official Charts Company rundown.

“Folklore” is Taylor’s fifth U.K. number one album, but the first to hold on to the top spot for more than one week.

Beaten into second place is Glass Animals‘ “Dreamland”, despite topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart.

Unmoved at three is rapper Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”, with rock veterans Deep Purple debuting at four with their 21st studio album, “Whoosh!”.

Another deceased hip-hop star, Juice WRLD, completes the top five with his own posthumous collection, “Legends Never Die”.

In the singles chart, Joel Corry and MNEK make it four weeks at number one with “Head & Heart”, keeping TikTok star Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo‘s “Savage” in second place. Nathan Dawe and KSI‘s “Lighter” is at three.

This week’s highest new entry at four is Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s X-rated rap track “WAP”, with Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” rounding out the top five.