South Sea Islanders Don’t Want to Be Forgotten

This week's issue is written by Isabella Kwai, a reporter with the Australia bureau.

The first thing I saw in Mackay was the sun setting over towering fields of sugar cane. I had come to meet Starrett Vea Vea, a South Sea Islander leader with an infectious laugh, and found him with a friend. He was explaining, as he often did, how his ancestors had been lured to Australia, first to plant cotton, then sugar cane.

“I feel sad for those people who went through it,” he said. “Sad that our history is not spoken about.” His friend, a white woman, shook her head. “I just learnt that right then,” she said to me. “What else don’t I know?”

Mr. Vea Vea is one of thousands of Australians descended from Pacific Islander laborers who arrived aboard ships in the 19th century to do backbreaking work on sugar plantations for white farmers in Australia’s northeast. Many were lured or “blackbirded” into indentured labor contracts — some through force, others through deception, all through a colonialism that looted less-advantaged societies.

The country’s largest population of descendants, who call themselves South Sea Islanders, live in Mackay, a peaceful coastal town where birds fly low over mangroves on the river at twilight and the sugar cane stretches as far as the eye can see.