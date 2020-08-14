South Korea’s Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes By

© . Opening ceremony of the 21st National Assembly, in Seoul
SEOUL () – South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Saturday said his government was always ready to talk with Japan over historic disputes,
Moon’s comments were made in a speech celebrating 75 years of liberation from Japan’s 1910-1945 colonisation of the peninsula.
The Asian neighbours are at loggerheads over a 2018 decision by South Korea’s Supreme Court that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation for forced labour during World War II.
