South Korea finance minister sees third-quarter GDP bouncing back to growth quarter-on-quarter By

© . A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek
SEOUL () – South Korea’s economy is seen bouncing back to sequential growth in the third quarter given signs of gradual recovery in recent economic data, but a slump in exports remains a major concern, its finance minister said on Friday.
The ministry is currently not considering another supplementary budget, which would be the fourth, that has been discussed to cope with local damages from torrential downpour during the monsoon season, Hong added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.