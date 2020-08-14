Source: Google to end direct cooperation with Hong Kong authorities on data requests, and instead direct officials to a treaty where requests go through the DOJ (Washington Post)

Isaac Novak
Washington Post:

Source: Google to end direct cooperation with Hong Kong authorities on data requests, and instead direct officials to a treaty where requests go through the DOJ  —  Google will stop responding directly to data requests from Hong Kong authorities, according to a person familiar with the matter …

