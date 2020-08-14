Sonny Bill Williams not prepared to rush NRL comeback despite lengthy Sydney Roosters injury list

Sonny Bill Williams has warned fans expecting him to make a swift return after the Sydney Roosters’ injury crisis worsened in a loss to Melbourne on Thursday.

The already-depleted Roosters were dealt a triple-blow in the 24-6 loss to the Storm, losing star halfback Luke Keary as well as Lachlan Lam and Mitch Aubusson.

The loss of the trio comes as the club is still without stars such as skipper Boyd Cordner, Angus Crichton and Victor Radley, prompting calls for Williams to rescue the reigning NRL premiers.

However, Williams all but ruled himself out of the Roosters’ Round 15 clash against the Wests Tigers, suggesting that he still is still not physically ready to take to the field.

Sonny Bill Williams joins the Roosters at the team’s Friday recovery session. (Nine) (Nine)

“I haven’t run for three weeks, I haven’t played for six months and I’m coming off surgery,” the 35-year-old said on Saturday.

“Mentally I’m like most other sportsmen and I’d like to think I can go straight away. Once I’m going I’ll be going and there will be no hiccups. Time will tell.

“We’ve got some of the best staff in the world here [at the Roosters]. I know they won’t want to push me too hard in case of injuries.

“I’m 35, I’m no spring chicken any more, and I was on holidays, so coming back into the toughest rugby league competition in the world has its challenges in itself. I’m here, I’m being vulnerable and putting myself out there.

The Roosters lost star halfback Luke Keary along with two other players in a costly loss to the Storm (Getty)

“But what an organisation to come back and be a part of and try to do something special.”

Williams’ comments come after league great Andrew Johns called on Trent Robinson to include him in his squad for Round 15.

“He’ll be tested physically in the gym and fitness-wise, and where he is compared to the other players,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“If he’s comparable, I’d be playing him next week off the bench.

“They’ve got a lot of injuries, I’d be putting him on the bench. Giving him 15-20 minutes. It’d be a great lift for the game.”