Shweta Singh Kirti hosts a global prayer for the late Sushant Singh Rajput



Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant’s sister, asked people to join the movement in demanding CBI enquiry in the case yesterday and several people from B-town joined in. And today, she took to social media to announce that Sushant’s family will be hosting a 24-hour global prayer tomorrow on August 15, 2020.

The details also specified that a minute of silence will be observed at 10 am tomorrow. She urged everyone from across the world to join in, in this prayer for peace and truth to triumph. Check out her post below.