Shraddha Kapoor dances daily to keep herself fit



Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 and her hot avatar in the song Dus Bahane scorched our screen. The actress was seen flaunting her curves and that perfect bod which drove the nation crazy. Recently when we spoke to the actress about her fitness regime, she made it sound fun.



The actress said, “Fitness is fun, so I sometimes go in for yoga and sometimes other activities. I work out daily for two hours.” Shraddha even revealed that she also dances daily to keep fit. “I shut myself in a room, play loud music and dance for hours till my feet give up. As I already have a lean body, I don’t need to put in a lot of effort to keep fit.” She confides that she doesn’t miss her exercise even when she’s off on a holiday. “I make sure I dance one or two hours a day even on a holiday. Yes, there are a few days when you feel that you don’t want to do anything but I still step up and do it.”