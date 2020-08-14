SEC Now set to return to SEC Network

ESPN PR

SEC Network’s news & information show, SEC Now, returns live and in studio on SEC Network this Monday, August 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The network’s signature studio show pivoted over the past five months to a digital offering, SEC For Now, which premiered regularly on SEC Network’s social media and digital platforms with a twice-weekly televised compilation on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang return as anchors of the show in SEC Network’s Charlotte studios, joined by a rotating cast of SEC Network college football analysts. SEC Now airs weeknights at 7 p.m. leading into the fall, breaking down the latest in SEC storylines and headlines surrounding the college sports landscape. The first two episodes of the show will each be expanded to an hour as the SEC Now cast returns to TV.

In addition to the return of live primetime programming, the network will continue to throwback to recent conference showdowns and bowl games from the 2019-20 SEC football season throughout the week.

Additional live programming highlights include:

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

