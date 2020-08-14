SEC again leads nation in women’s hoops attendance

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

The Southeastern Conference led the nation in women’s basketball attendance for the sixth consecutive season, with 924,471 fans passing through its turnstiles during home games. The 2020 season attendance numbers for conferences did not include conference tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina led the nation in home attendance for the sixth straight season with 12,218 fans per game with Tennessee sixth in the nation at 8,645. Tennessee (1997-2002, 2004-2014) and South Carolina (2015-20) have led the nation in attendance in 24 of the last 26 seasons.

In total, eight SEC schools were ranked in the Top 50 for average home attendance with four listed in the Top 25: 1. South Carolina (12,218); 6. Tennessee (8,645); T8. Mississippi State (7,681); 19. Kentucky (4,756); 27. Missouri (3,832); 28. Texas A,amp;M (3,798); 35. Georgia (3,411); 39. Arkansas (3,247).

In addition, three SEC teams were among the leaders in most improved attendance. The Gamecocks increased their average attendance by over 1,812 fans per game to land third in the list of 25. Arkansas (9th – increase of 943) and Tennessee (14th – increase of 617) were also in the Top 25.

In all-game attendance (home, road, neutral), South Carolina was first (256,362/33 games), Tennessee ranked fourth (215,134/31 games), Mississippi State was eighth (185,798/33 games), Kentucky was 18th (135.443/30 games), and Texas A,amp;M ranked 19th (126,688/30 games).

In regular season single-game highs, seven games with at least one SEC team were in the Top 10 with South Carolina being part of four of those seven. The Gamecocks hosted the top three games in attendance: Feb. 10 – Connecticut at South Carolina (18,000). March 1 – Texas A,amp;M at South Carolina (18,000) and Feb. 2 – Tennessee at South Carolina (13,735).

In the history of the women’s basketball in the NCAA, the SEC has led in attendance a total of seasons (1982, 1983, 1984, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020). The league has reached a million fans three times (2016 – 1,108,511; 2018 – 1.035, 689; 2019 – 2,009,427).