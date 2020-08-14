Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Cast Then Vs. Now

Bradley Lamb
Updated 1 minute ago. Posted 11 minutes ago

This cast had no business being this stacked.

Edgar Wright’s cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World premiered a decade ago, so let’s see what the cast is up to now:

1.

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim:


Jerod Harris, Universal Pictures

What he’s up to now: Michael went on to star in Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus, The Lego Batman Movie, and This Is The End…as himself!


2.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What she’s up to now: Mary Elizabeth went on to star in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Gemini Man, and, most recently, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.


3.

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What he’s up to now: Kieran currently stars in the critically acclaimed HBO drama, Succession, as Roman Roy.


4.

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

Wha he’s up to now: Chris hasn’t been up to much. He appeared in a couple indie projects like Snowpiercer and Knives Out. Oh, he also appeared as Steve Rogers / Captain America in a few — i.e. 11 — Marvel films.


5.

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim:


John Lamparski / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What she’s up to now: Anna wrapped up her role as Jessica in the Twilight saga and then went on to star in Pitch Perfect, Noelle, A Simple Favor, and most recently, Love Life on HBOMax.


6.

Alison Pill as Kim Pine:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What she’s up to now: Allison went on to star in The Newsroom, Snowpiercer — alongside Chris Evans — and she currently stars in Star Trek: Picard.


7.

Brie Larson as Envy Adams:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What she’s up to now: Similar to Chris, Brie hasn’t been up to much. She went on to star in Short Term 12 and Room — which earned her this pointless award called the Oscar — and has since appeared in a few Marvel films as Captain Marvel.


8.

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers:


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What she’s up to now: Aubrey wrapped up her role on Parks and Rec as April Ludgate and went on to star in Legion and Child’s Play. Also, she had a pretty iconic mini-arc on Criminal Minds.


9.

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram:


Joe Scarnici / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What he’s up to now: Brandon has appeared in Chuck, The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow.


10.

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What he’s been up to now: Jason got back onboard the Wes Anderson express, starring in Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and the upcoming The French Dispatch.


11.

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What he’s up to now: Johnny went on to star in The To-Do List, — alongside Aubrey Plaza — The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and the short-lived Netflix series Girlboss.


12.

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills:


Andrew Goodman, Universal Pictures

What he’s up to now: Mark went on to appear in For a Good Time, Call… and Save the Date. In 2013, Mark married Teresa Palmer and the two have three children together.


13.

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What she’s up to now: Mae starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, — alongside Johnny Simmons — The DUFF, Valley Girl, and the critically acclaimed series Parenthood. She currently stars in Good Girls.


14.

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau:


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images, Universal Pictures

What she’s up to now: Ellen starred in the short-lived Carrie Diaries and currently stars in Netflix’s GLOW.


15.

And, Bill Hader as The Voice:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

What he’s up to now: The To-Do List, — alongside Aubrey Plaza and Johnny Simmons — Her, Trainwreck, Inside Out, Barry…I could keep going, but we don’t have all day.

