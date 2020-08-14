Sara Haines Returning to ‘The View’ as Co-Host

Instagram

The 42-year-old TV personality is no stranger to the Hot Topics table as she previously joined the show as one of the co-hosts for two seasons from the fall of 2016 through the summer of 2018.

–

Sara Haines is back to “The View“! The 42-year-old TV personality is set to return to the ABC morning talk show as a co-host for season 24 in September, according to Variety. She is said to be filling in the empty seat following Abby Huntsman‘s exit in January.

Sara is no stranger to the Hot Topics table. She previously joined the show as one of the co-hosts for two seasons from the fall of 2016 through the summer of 2018. She also frequently made guest appearances on the show. In upcoming season 24, Sara will be joining Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and the show’s only conservative co-host Meghan McCain.

Sara previously left “The View” to co-host “Good Morning America Day” with Michael Strahan. The now-canceled show was later dubbed “GMA3: Strahan and Sara” before eventually changing to “Strahan, Sara & Keke” after Keke Palmer joined them. ABC announced that it pulled the plug on the show in March.

During Keke’s recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“, she shared that the decision was “expected.” She explained, “Here’s the thing, when the pandemic hit, that’s what became all on our mind, was the pandemic – corona, understanding COVID. So I kind of knew that, if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much later because our show is really about an audience.”

She went on saying, “When you think about it, that’s what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s really fun conversations and lightheartedness. So it’s a different time now, and some of the conversation has changed, and I think it just kinda pushed (‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’) out.”