Samsung's Galaxy Book S is off $150 until August 27

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Samsung is now offering one of its only Canadian-available laptops at a discounted rate.

The Galaxy Book S 13 is now discounted until August 27th.

The ‘Gray’ 256GB model is now $1,149 CAD, $150 down from it’s regular price of $1,299.

It doesn’t seem like the gold model with 512GB is on sale, unfortunately.

The Galaxy Book S features a 13.3-inch display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Intel Ice Lake i5 processor.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book S at the end of May.

To purchase the notebook, click here.

