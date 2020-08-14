S.P. Balasubrahmaniam’s health deteriorates after testing positive for COVID-19

Veteran singer S.P. Balasubrahmaniam’s contribution to music is something which will forever remain unmatched. However, his fans were put in a state of worry as a week back reports of him testing positive for COVID-19 floated on the internet. The singer confirmed it himself too that he has tested positive however said he is feeling fine and stable. But looks like his health condition has deteriorated. S.P. Balasubrahmaniam was admitted on August 5 and last night his health condition worsened.

The statement released by MGM Healthcare read, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical.” We hope he gets well soon.