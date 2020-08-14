Russell Kirsch, inventor of the pixel and algorithms that laid the foundations for image processing and image pattern recognition, dies at 91 (Gannon Burgett/Digital Photography Review)

Gannon Burgett / Digital Photography Review:
Russell Kirsch, inventor of the pixel and algorithms that laid the foundations for image processing and image pattern recognition, dies at 91 — Computer scientist Russell Kirsch, best known for inventing the pixel, passed away August 11 at his home in Portland, Oregon. He was 91-years-old.
