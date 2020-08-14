Rockies trade Jesus Tinoco to Marlins for right-hander Chad Smith

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Right-hander Jesus Tinoco, one of the players included in the Rockies’ 2015 trade for Troy Tulowitzki, has been traded to the Miami Marlins for right-handed reliever Chad Smith.

The Marlins announced the deal last Thursday night. Tinoco will join the Marlins’ player pool.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR