Rob Kardashian Shares New Shirtless Pic From Kylie Jenner’s Tropical Birthday Trip

WENN

The younger brother of the Kardashian sisters flaunts his body following his major weight loss as he chills in the pool with Tristan Thompson in the snapshot.

Rob Kardashian has once again teased fans with the result of his weight loss journey. On Thursday, August 13, the sock designer took to his Instagram account to share a new shirtless picture along with several other photos from Kylie Jenner‘s tropical birthday trip.

In the first image, the 33-year-old was relaxing in the pool with Tristan Thompson, who was soaking in the water. He was lying face down on a pool float, only offering a glimpse of his apparent slim waist. Clearly having a lot of fun, he wrote in the caption, “Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner!! Love You WOO!!”

Other pictures show the scenic landscape of the resort they were staying in, which is located near a beach. The family also appeared to take a boat ride and enjoy a beautiful display of fireworks in the night.

<br />

Tristan shared on his own page a similar photo of him chilling in the pool with Rob. Gushing about the brother of his ex and baby mama Khloe Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavaliers player captioned it, “My Cro 4L @robkardashianofficial,” adding a blue heart emoji. Rob responded to the athlete’s post as he wrote in the comment section, “Yurrrrrrrr.”

<br />

It’s not a secret that Tristan has a close relationship with Khloe’s family. The 29-year-old hunk has made appearances in several the Kardashian-Jenner family events as he continues to live together with his ex and their daughter True Thompson.

Most recently, it was reported that the 36-year-old reality TV star and the Canadian athlete are house hunting together, fueling their reconciliation rumors. Seemingly responding to the speculations, the Good American Jeans founder shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories on Thursday that read, “Not a secret, just not your business.”