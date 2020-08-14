Ripple, sitting on $16B in XRP, says it plans to expand beyond its original cross-border payments system by becoming the "Amazon of payments,quot; (Richard Waters/Financial Times)

Richard Waters / Financial Times:
Ripple, sitting on $16B in XRP, says it plans to expand beyond its original cross-border payments system by becoming the “Amazon of payments,rdquo; — The start-up is still trying to find compelling uses for the blockchain technology underpinning its XRP currency
