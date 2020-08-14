Reporter Asks Donald Trump If He Regrets Lying To Americans

If you had the chance to ask Donald Trump a question, what would you ask him?

One reporter knew exactly what question he wanted to ask Trump, and he didn’t hesitate to do so during Thursday’s press briefing at the White House. During a now-viral clip, S.V. Dáte, who is the Huffington Post’s White House correspondent, went viral online after he was seen asking Trump if he regretted lying to American’s during his presidency.

Dáte said, “Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?”

Confused by the question, Trump responded, “All the what?” Dáte made clear on his question and said, “All the lying, all the dishonesties.”

Not registering what was taking place, Trump asked, “That who has done?” To which Dáte said, “YOU have done.”

However, Trump only ignored the question and then looked to answer another question from another reporter.

Dáte spoke with The Guardian about the moment and said, “I don’t know why he called on me, because I’ve tried to ask him before. and he’s cut me off mid-question. Maybe he didn’t recognize me this time. You know, he has this group of folks that he normally asks questions of.”

He continued, “I had always thought that if he ever did call on me, this is the one thing that is really central to his presidency.”

Dáte pretty sure that he’ll be allowed back into the press briefing room, and if Trump again decides to call on him to ask a question, he says he’ll say, “‘Mr. President, you didn’t answer last time. Could you address why you’ve told …’ whatever the number will be by then.”

Check out the moment below:

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Yes or no sir? #DonaldTrump ( : @cbsnews) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 13, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

