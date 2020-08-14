Report: Seven NFL officials opt out of 2020 season

The NFL will be without at least a handful officials for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, five NFL game officials and two replay officials have opted out of the 2020 campaign.

The league’s roster of officials now is at 114.

Seifert adds that although the NFL has enough officials to fully staff every game, the league is expected to add a half dozen more officials in the coming weeks to ensure there is enough staff in the event someone gets ill.

NFL game officials who opt out of the 2020 campaign will receive a $30,000 stipend and a guarantee that their jobs will be protected in 2021. The agreement was approved by the NFL Referees Association board of directors.

According to NFLRA executive director Scott Green, the average NFL official is 52 years old. Anyone over the age of 40 most is at higher risk to develop the disease.

For officials who decide to call games in 2020, the NFL is making sure they’ll be taken care of. According to Seifert: