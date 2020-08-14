Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Jump In to Host Virtual Fundraiser for Kamala Harris

WENN/Instagram

Joining the ‘Wrinkle in Time’ co-stars in the committee supporting presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s running mate are TV mogul Shonda Rhimes and designer Tory Burch.

“A Wrinkle in Time” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are wasting no time showing their support for U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s running mate pick, Kamala Harris – they’ve signed on to host a huge virtual fundraiser for her.

Biden made history on Tuesday, August 11 by announcing the California Senator would be joining him on the Democratic ticket for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election in November, and now titans from the worlds of entertainment, sports, fashion and politics are coming together to show their support for his choice and boost the campaign coffers.

Among the names joining Witherspoon and Kaling, who shares Indian roots with Harris, on the starry event committee are TV mogul Shonda Rhimes and designer Tory Burch.

Ticket prices for the virtual gathering will range from $500 (£380) to $50,000 (£38,000).

A date has not yet been announced for the fundraiser.

Biden-Harris campaign chiefs note they have received $34 million (£26 million) in donations since Kamala’s name was announced.

If Biden is elected president on November 3, Harris will be the first ever female vice president of colour.