Rahul Singh: COVID is causing us to lose touch (banking)

Banks have known this era is coming. Over the years, they have taken several positive steps to enable contactless payments. But have they done enough?

Some banks are well prepared for the coming change. CIBC, for example, created a COVID-19 hub in its mobile application and website, providing access to emergency government programs besides offering digital forms for a host of services from loans to credit deferrals. It saw an almost 40 per cent increase in digital registrants, while digital banking sessions went up almost 20 per cent compared to pre-pandemic data.

In the United States, Visa has reported a notable increase in tap-to-pay usage thanks to the pandemic. In March, 31 million U.S. consumers used their contactless cards or digital wallets, up six million since November 2019. The U.S. has a total of 175 million contactless cards, the largest in any market. Use of the contactless Visa card is up 150 per cent since March 2019.

Canada is well ahead of the curve on this trend, while the United States has lagged until recently, due to factors such as limited merchant support and lack of consumer comfort with contactless payments. A Mastercard study for April found that 76 per cent of Canadians were using contactless payments, the great majority with health and safety in mind. Around the world, 80 per cent of contactless payments were for transactions of $25 or less, which pre-COVID-19 typically would have been done in cash. Perhaps the most telling part of the study was that 80 per cent of Canadians want to continue with contactless payments, COVID-19 or not. The study has prompted Mastercard to take the next logical step and work with partners in Canada to increase its limits for contactless purchases to $250.