R. Kelly’s Manager Formally Charged for Theater Shooting Threat

WENN

Donnell Russell has been identified as a person of interest over a warning call that prompted officials to cancel the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ screening at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York.

R. Kelly‘s manager is facing new federal charges for allegedly calling in the anonymous gun threat which shut down the New York premiere of the singer’s damning docuseries.

The “Surviving R. Kelly” screening at NeueHouse Madison Square in December 2018 had to be abandoned after theater officials received a random call, warning that a member of the audience would open fire if organizers continued with the presentation of the show, which chronicled years of sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

The entire building was evacuated as a result, and in January 2019, authorities identified Donnell Russell as a person of interest, after tracing the number back to a Chicago, Illinois phone.

Now prosecutors have formally charged the 45-year-old in connection to the gun hoax, reports the New York Post.

After filing the criminal complaint on Friday (August 14), Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, issued a statement which read, “By allegedly threatening a shooting at the theater, Russell prevented the screening, which was attended by a number of R. Kelly’s alleged victims.”

“Threats of gun violence aimed at intimidating and silencing victims of sexual abuse are unlawful as well as unacceptable. We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting such crimes.”

The news comes a day after Russell was named among three of Kelly’s associates arrested and charged with trying to harass, intimidate, threaten or corruptly influence victims involved in the embattled singer’s Brooklyn racketeering and sex-trafficking case.

Russell is believed to have tried to blackmail one of Kelly’s accusers by threatening to leak sexually explicit photos and details about her past if she didn’t drop her civil suit against the incarcerated musician, who is awaiting trial.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker, who has pleaded not guilty to the criminal counts, has denied any involvement in the victim harassment scandal.

Kelly remains behind bars in Chicago, Illinois, where he is also facing multiple counts of sex abuse.