Post Malone’s Alleged New GF MLMA Begs Fans Not to Be ‘Mean’ to Her Amid Romance Rumors

Instagram

Fueling the dating speculation, the Korean rapper shares a new picture of her with the ‘Circles’ hitmaker and writes in the caption, ‘All I want is him to be happy and i like to be in love…’

–

While Post Malone remains mum on his dating rumors, his alleged new girlfriend MLMA doesn’t seem to mind all the attention given to her due to her relationship with the Grammy Award-winning singer. The Korean rapper continues to drop hints at their romance in her latest Instagram post.

In the said post, the eccentric star shared a number of pictures, including one that shows a customized pink jacket that she decorated with flowers and letters that spell “POST”, clearly as a tribute to her rumored boyfriend. She rocked the finished jacket in two other snaps.

Two other slides feature artwork of the alleged couple canoodling. Another image has the seemingly in love MLMA resting her head on Posty’s shoulder and putting her arm around his neck while holding a creepy artwork of a girl with slashed face.

In another slider, MLMA shared a photo of the “Rockstar” hitmaker hugging and kissing a cute small pooch. Along with it, she shared what appeared to be a handwritten message addressed to Internet trolls who have been hating her over the dating reports.

“Please don’t be mean to me. I’m not a bad person. I’m just a gill fall in love with your Rockstar,” she wrote over the photo. As if it’s not clear enough to confirm the status of their relationship, she added in the caption, “All I want is him to be happy and i like to be in love…”

<br />

MLMA sparked her dating rumors with Posty after she posted on the social media application last week several pictures of her with the tattoo-clad artist. In one photo, they flaunted their matching rings. Another image showed them cozying up to each other during their outing.

Curious fans couldn’t help asking for confirmation, with one inquiring, “Omg are you guys dating.” Another person said, “OK but if y’all were a thing, that would be SMTHING CUTE.” Someone else similarly asked, “Cutee. But are you guys a thing?” A surprised individual commented, “Posty your new boyfriend ?!”