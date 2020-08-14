Peter Fonda’s Widow Launches Negligence Lawsuit Against Hospital Staff Over His Death

WENN

Margaret Fonda is holding staff members at Providence Saint Joseph’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California responsible for the 79-year-old actor’s passing in 2019.

Peter Fonda‘s widow is taking the actor’s medical officials to court, accusing them of negligence.

The “Easy Rider” star, the son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda and the brother of actress Jane Fonda, passed away a year ago on Sunday, August 16 after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Now, in a new lawsuit, Margaret Fonda claims staffmembers at Providence Saint Joseph’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California should be held responsible for the 79-year-old’s death, because they allegedly failed in their duties to properly consult, diagnose, and treat his condition.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, his widow argues doctors did not order proper tests, advise him about undergoing more frequent follow-up tests, or recommend he seek other specialist treatment.

She insists their professional shortcomings ultimately resulted in Fonda’s demise.

Margaret, who wed Fonda in 2011, is seeking undisclosed damages.

Representatives for the hospital have yet to comment on the legal action.