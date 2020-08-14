Pelosi says vote early by mail to avoid USPS delays By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Americans planning to vote by mail in the November election should do so early, alleging that the Trump administration will slow postal deliveries ahead of Election Day.

“I would say that if you’re going to vote by mail, that you vote early,” Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC. “They’re going to do everything the can to slow the mail. And that’s just not right.”

Pelosi spoke a day after President Donald Trump said he opposed any money in new coronavirus relief legislation to help the U.S. Postal Service handle an expected flood of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 elections. Trump later said he would not veto a bill that included it.

