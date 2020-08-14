Pastrnak a game-time decision for Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3

Bruins winger David Pastrnak was deemed “unfit to play” in Boston’s Game 2 first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, and he may also miss Game 3.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed that Pastrnak will be a game-time decision for Saturday’s Game 3 against Carolina, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

“He was getting treatment — unfit to participate,” Cassidy said. “We don’t believe it will be long term. That’s a day-to-day thing, we hope. So, obviously, targeting Saturday at noon … because it’s tough to test it, get out skating on a morning skate type of thing. So, it’ll probably be right down to the game time again on Saturday.”

People are speculating whether or not the 24-year-old suffered an injury when celebrating Patrice Bergeron’s Game 1 overtime winner to hand Boston a 4-3 victory. You can see Pastrnak jump and proceed to double over in pain afterwards.