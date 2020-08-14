Osea Will Completely Transform Your Skin In The Best Way

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We’ve always considered ourselves skincare enthusiasts. But in recent years we’ve been kind of Goldilocks-ing our way through a variety of brands, trying to find the formulations that worked best for our ever-evolving skin. Then we met Osea.

Launched in 1996, Osea was founded with a mission to give people their best skin ever using high-quality ingredients that draw inspiration from the ocean, sun, earth an atmosphere. Their ingredients are sourced from all over the world, and include innovative formulations of certified organic, bioavailable seaweed, pure steam-distilled and cold pressed essential oils, and more. Nothing in the brand’s line features any synthetic ingredients, and everything is safe, non-toxic, plant-based, cruelty and gluten-free, with an eye toward sustainability.