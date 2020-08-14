NSW Opposition Leader ‘shocked’ by Premiers response to Ruby Princess report

The NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay said she is “shocked” the Premier has not responded to the Ruby Princess report released last night.

The scathing report into the Ruby Princess cruise debacle described an expert panel’s decision to deem the ship low risk “as inexplicable as it is unjustifiable”.

The 320-page document , following a Special Commission of Inquiry, found everyone on the ship should have been tested for coronavirus .

Gladys Berejiklian tweeted last night saying she would “take the weekend” to the review the findings and would respond early next week.

“I’m shocked that the Premier is not responding to this today,” Ms McKay told Today.

“Yesterday we had two simple asks, that the Premier and the New South Wales Government accept all the recommendations. I think it’s that the Premier offered an unreserved and sincere apology.

The Ruby Princess docked in Sydney Harbour on March 19.

Despite concerns of a coronavirus outbreak on board, around 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark and continue their travel.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship, which was the source of hundreds of Australia’s Coronavirus cases, departs Port Kembla, NSW, with its remaining crew. 23rd April 2020 Photo: Janie Barrett (Janie Barrett)

The report linked more than 900 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths to the ship; 20 in Australia and eight in the US.

“The blame rests with NSW Health. That is the New South Wales Government,” Ms McKay said.