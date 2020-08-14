NRL news, Sonny Bill Williams at Roosters training, Joey backs instant feature

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns would be playing Sonny Bill Williams next week if he was Roosters coach, as the club fights to keep its head above water amid an injury crisis.

Coach Trent Robinson’s playing stocks took another massive blow last night through the loss off Luke Keary, Mitch Aubusson and Lachlan Lam to injury in their 24-6 defeat to the Storm.

Already without Victor Radley (knee), Sam Verrills (knee) and Billy Smith (knee) for the season, and Boyd Cordner, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brett Morris, Angus Crichton and Daniel Tupou racing the clock to return for the remaining games, Johns saw only one option.

“He’ll be tested physically in the gym and fitness-wise, and where he is compared to the other players,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

Should the NRL be looking to obtain Super League stars? : Immortal Behaviour

“If he’s comparable, I’d be playing him next week off the bench.

“They’ve got a lot of injuries, I’d be putting him on the bench. Giving him 15-20 minutes. It’d be a great lift for the game.”

Williams completed his mandatory 14-day isolation yesterday and is now free to train with the Roosters after he signed on for the remainder of the season with the defending premiers last month.

The cross-code superstar was spotted with the Tricolours at their recovery session on Friday morning, as coach Trent Robinson deliberates how to best negotiate Williams’ return to play.

Last night during Nine’s post-match coverage of the Storm vs Roosters match, Brad Fittler and Sharks icon Paul Gallen were at loggerheads over when the 35-year-old would be ready for NRL football.

The NSW Blues coach insisted Robinson’s hands were tied.

Gallen: You can’t honestly think Sonny Bill Williams is going to walk into the team next week after not playing for months?

Fittler: Gal, what are you going to do? What else? There’s no one. They’re out, they’ve got eleven players.

Gallen: You really think they would risk Sonny Bill Williams and put him in for next weekend after what he’s been through? He’s been in quarantine for two weeks.

Fittler: I don’t know what other options there are. Maybe this is the great story. Sonny’s come at the right time and this is what he’s paid to do. We talk about how motivating he can be, there are some kids who need motivating, this is his job.”