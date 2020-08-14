Noise variance for Central 70 project is extended by health department board

The board of the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment approved Thursday a noise variance request for nighttime work to proceed on I-70 for another year, to Sept. 6, 2021.

The vote came during the board’s first virtual meeting, according to a news release.

Kiewit Infrastructure Company had requested that the noise variance be extended to the completion of the ongoing Central 70 project, scheduled for December 2022.

The department will enforce the board’s decision while holding Kiewit accountable to criteria of the approval, the release said. The department has not documented any noise violations associated with the project.

The current noise variance was set to expire Sept. 6.