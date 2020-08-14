Noah Reid Ties the Knot With Clare Stone in Intimate Beachside Wedding

Instagram

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor has offered via social media a series of pictures of him and his actress bride which were taken from the late July ceremony in Canada.

Actor Noah Reid is a married man.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star took to Instagram on Friday, August 14 to reveal he had exchanged vows with his fiancee, actress Clare Stone, in an intimate, beachside ceremony in Lake Huron in Canada last month.

Alongside a series of pictures of the happy couple on its big day, he wrote, “A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020”.

The pair had been together for six years before becoming husband and wife.

Reid proposed on New Year’s Eve in 2018.