Nick Jonas is Trending on Twitter and the Reason is Hilariously Weird



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is one power couple that excel in their work and are always up for exciting projects. The couple which is fondly called as Nickyanka by netizens are also always taking the social media by storm for their work, achievements and their loved-filled posts. But today Nick Jonas trends on Twitter for a weird reason.

#FreeNickJonas. This has some 4000 plus people tweeting about it and while its on the trend list, nobody really knows why its trending. Exactly you read that right, the artiste has made it to the trend list because netizens are tweeting on the platform to know why is Free Nick Jonas trending. The top picture for the tweet is an old picture of Nick with his denims down and flashing his tighty-whities in a photoshoot. The tweets that follow are just asking each other the same question. It’s mad-mad social media world out there.

I HOPE YOU’RE DOING GOOD NICKU JIJU #freenickjonas âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/QYpGvdVRIc

Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra Jonas too got her fans guessing recently when she posted a picture captioned, ‘wanderlust’. Fans soon pointed out that she’s off to start shooting for Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves which has got her well-wishers too excited.