New Zealand extends Auckland Stage Three national Stage two until August 26

New Zealand’s current coronavirus lockdowns will remain in place for a further 12 days as authorities work to trace and isolate all cases connected to the country’s new outbreak.

This means Auckland will remain at level three and New Zealand will remain at level two until Wednesday August 26, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed at a press conference this afternoon.

The country’s health authorities have so far identified 30 cases of active community transmission, with all but one linked to a family cluster in Auckland.

However, the original source of the outbreak remains a mystery.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Auckland’s Stage Three restrictions will remain for a further 12 days. ()

“At this stage all remain linked to one cluster centred in Auckland, one other case that is likely linked to the cluster is still being investigated,” Ms Ardern told reporters today.

More than 30,000 tests have been undertaken in the last 48 hours.

She said 38 people linked to the cluster are now in government managed quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“There are signs we have found this outbreak relatively early in its life,” she said.

The earliest coronavirus case linked to the current outbreak became symptomatic on July 31 after visiting a store in Wellington.

Two women pose in front of the Beehive while wearing face masks ahead of a COVID-19 Alert Level announcement on August 14, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Getty)

“This may not yet be the origin of the outbreak, but on the information we have today, it’s the earliest sign of the reemergence of the virus,” she said.

Contact tracing and genomic testing has not found a link to the border or quarantine facilities.

Ms Ardern said the outbreak is not related to the community cases in the first original outbreak in New Zealand in March and April.

“This suggests this is not a case of the virus being dormant or of a burning ember in our community. It appears to be new to New Zealand,” she said.

She said the COVID-19 outbreak “will grow before it slows”.

A nurse tests people for Covid-19 at the Otara town centre testing facility on August 14, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Getty)

“It may continue to be linked to schools, churches and social gatherings, as it has done to date,” she said.

“We also know, based on overseas experience and our own, that it is possible to contain a cluster or outbreak without ever being able to identify its origin.”

Ms Ardern said it is important to make sure the nation establishes the perimeter of the cluster to stop it from growing.

“To do this, we do need to take into account that all-important incubation period,” she said.

“And so, in keeping with our cautionary approach and New Zealand’s philosophy of going hard and going early, today, cabinet has agreed to maintain our current settings for an additional 12 days, bringing us to a full two weeks in total.

“Our current expectation is that by this , the perimeter of the cluster will be identified, will be isolated, and we can move to level two in Auckland with confidence.”

The settings will be reviewed on August 21.

Nurses prepare to test people at a COVID-19 testing facility in Eden Terrace in Auckland on Thursday. (Getty)

Ms Ardern said New Zealand’s new cluster did not suggest there was a need for Auckland to be placed into level four lockdown.

“I have seen a lot of speculation. There is nothing to suggest we need to move to a level four lockdown. Cabinet also does not want Auckland to be in level three any longer than is needed to ensure the outbreak is managed,” she said.

“Our intention is that Auckland and New Zealand will quickly move back down through alert levels if we continue on this track, but it is wise to take a bit of extra , that bit of extra is our best way of getting out quickly.”

A long queue of cars at Eden Park wait for a Covid-19 test in Auckland, New Zealand. (Getty)