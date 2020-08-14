NBA bubble superlatives: Best moments, most disappointing and MVP

The NBA is back, and the bubble was one of the most innovative things we have ever seen in sports. We saw undefeated teams in the bubble somehow not qualify for the playoffs. We saw the Brooklyn Nets make life hard for everyone in Orlando while fielding a roster of players who will be lucky to make a roster in 2020-21. We saw unheralded players make names for themselves with breakout scoring performances.

Most importantly, we saw zero positive coronavirus tests in the bubble. Well done, NBA.

As the regular season commences, let’s crown and scorn our favorite players and moments with some TSFJ Bubble Superlatives as the playoffs kick off this weekend.

Best Moment: Devin Booker channels his inner Kobe

This video shows you everything you need to know about the future superstar. All hail Devin Armani Booker and the 8-0 bubble champion Phoenix Suns.