MP pushes to ditch GST on face masks; Ruby Princess report released; New Zealand cases linked to Auckland cluster

India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain’s to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported 1,007 deaths in the past hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

India’s confirmed cases reached 2,461,190 with at single-day spike of 64,553 cases reported in the past hours, the ministry said.

A health worker takes a nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India (AP)

India is behind the United States and Brazil in total positive cases. More than 70 per cent of people infected in India have recovered.

The daily increase in newly reported infections was around 15,000 in the first week of July but jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August.

The ministry cited its testing efforts, with more than 800,000 tests in a single day, taking cumulative tests to more than 26 million.