Morrissey’s Mother Dies After Serious Ailment

WENN

The former leader of The Smiths is mourning the death of his beloved mother Elizabeth, less than a week after the musician asked fans to ‘pray’ for her.

The former The Smiths frontman, 61, was incredibly close to his mum, a librarian who moved from Ireland to Manchester, England shortly before he was born, and gained his love of literature from her.

Over the weekend (8-9Aug20), he asked fans to “pray” for her as she was seriously unwell – but revealed on Friday that she had lost her battle with the unspecified illness.

A message on his Morrissey Central website reads, “Morrissey’s very beloved mother – and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away. A service will be held in Dublin where Elizabeth was born. All are welcome.”

He closed his message with a quote from Oscar Wilde, which read, “All my life’s buried here … heap earth upon it.”

Elizabeth, who separated from the “Everyday Is Like Sunday” hitmaker’s dad Peter in 1976, was a regular attendee of her son’s gigs, but was last seen supporting the “Irish Blood, English Hear” hitmaker when he performed at the London Palladium in 2018.