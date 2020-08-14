Misfits fans rejoice as Netflix announces all five series will be available to stream next month in UK and Ireland

All five series of the E4 superhero show Misfits are set to arrive on Netflix in the UK and Ireland next month.

The streaming service announced the news less than a month after the release of the second season of The Umbrella Academy, which stars Misfits’ Robert Sheehan.

Misfits ran from 2009 to 2013, and focused on the exploits of a group of young people sentenced to community service who acquire a variety of superpowers.





Sheehan starred as Nathan in the first two series of the show. This is England‘s Joseph Gilgun joined the cast following his departure.

People reacted excitedly to the news of Misfits’ impending arrival on social media.

“The first 2 seasons were epic!! He’ll still always be Nathan to me,” wrote one commenter.

“Thank god I don’t have to use All 4,” wrote another, alluding to the series’ current home, which includes advertisements.

One Misfits fan said that the announcement was “the best kind of news”.













In an interview with The Independent, Sheehan recently described Misfits as “a lovely, gorgeous memory for me”.

Sheehan also expressed his fondness for Netflix’s own superhero adaptation, The Umbrella Academy, saying: “I’ve had a few false starts in America, with TV shows I was almost in, that turned out crap. Thank God Umbrella Academy was the one that I got to be in.”