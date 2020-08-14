Mineworx Announces Extension of Private Placement Closing Date

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the “Private Placement”) (please see the Company’s press releases dated June 9, 2020, June 17, 2020, and July 24, 2020). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Private Placement will be granted by the TSX-V has been extended to August 21, 2020. The Company applied for an extension to accommodate investors who have been unable to complete their subscriptions to due to delays caused by COVID-19.

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable manner from niche market opportunities

