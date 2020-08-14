Miley Cyrus Says Liam Hemsworth Took Her Virginity, but She Lied to Him About That

WENN/Regina Wagner

In a revealing interview on ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, the ‘Midnight Sky’ singer claims that she decided to lie to ‘The Hunger Games’ star about it because she didn’t want to look like a loser.

Miley Cyrus made an honest confession about how she lost her virginity at the age of 16. In a new revealing interview, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker admitted that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was the first man she had sex with, but decided to lie to the “The Hunger Games” actor about it.

The 27-year-old star opened up about her private life including heartbreak and sexuality for an upcoming episode of “Call Her Daddy” podcast. In an Instagram preview of the episode, she spilled, “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16.” She went on adding, “But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Miley dropped another bombshell about her first experience. “I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser,” she confessed. The “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker additionally talked about her attraction to girls as she revealed, “The first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl – two of them, actually.”

Miley and Liam met in 2008 when they worked together on “The Last Song“. The former celebrity couple continued on to have an on-and-off relationship for a decade. They eventually tied the knot at their home in Nashville, Tennessee in December 2018, but shocked many when they split less than a year later in August 2019.

After a brief summer romance with Kaitlynn Carter, the former “Hannah Montana” star got into a relationship with Cody Simpson. The two began dating in October 2019, and had been flaunting their togetherness on social media for months before multiple outlets reported that they had called it quits “a few weeks ago.”

While details of the split remained unclear, In Touch Weekly suggested that Miley was behind it. “It’s true, Miley and Cody are over. I did hear that Miley initiated the breakup,” a so-called inside source told the publication. “Cody didn’t want the relationship to end, but Miley calls the shots.”

On the reason behind the breakup, the insider stated, “I’m hearing that nothing major happened, no other party broke them up. She had a lot of fun with Cody, but she decided it was best to go their separate ways and remain friends.”

E! News, however, offered a conflicting report on who set the separation on the motion. The outlet suggested that Cody was the one who initiated the split.

