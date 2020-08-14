Miley Cyrus Confirms Cody Simpson Split, Insists There Is No Drama Behind Their Breakup

Instagram

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer breaks her silence following rumors that she has called it quits with Cody, explaining that they parted ways to ‘work on’ themselves.

Miley Cyrus has confirmed she has split from boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The singer, who released latest single “Midnight Sky” on Friday (14Aug20), took to Instagram Live to confirm the pair, which got together in October 2019 are taking time apart to “work on” themselves.

Referencing her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August last year, Miley, 27, began, “A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that.”

“So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” she continued. “It was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it.”

“But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age.”

Miley added, “We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.”

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

According to TMZ, Miley and Cody ended their relationship in the last few weeks. The pair have known each other for a decade, becoming good friends in 2015 before taking their relationship to the next level four years later.