Miley Cyrus’ Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Liam Hemsworth, Her Sexual Firsts and More

5. Her Method for Moving On

During the discussion, Cyrus referenced her breakup from Hemsworth and explained her organized approach to moving on.

“I had a very, very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship,” she said. “Sitting with me now, I would hope you find me to be somewhat this way, which is not the public perception, is I’m very logical. I’m very organized and very kind of center. And so, I love lists. Lists keep my whole f–king world on track. My world would be wrecked if I didn’t make lists. Every day I have a list of ‘What do I want? How am I gonna achieve it? What’s the next step?’ And so, with heartbreak, I tried to not get lost in the emotion.”

She continued, “I also don’t like that with, women, too, it’s like, ‘Well, you’re a cold bitch.’ It’s like, no! The world is going to keep churning. It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep, like it feels like a death…Sometimes that even feels easier because it’s more…the person’s still walking on the Earth and choosing every day, because it’s a choice. Death isn’t a choice and this is a choice.”

As a result, Cyrus developed a tangible way to stay focused and recognize what the relationship taught her. “To not get lost in emotion, to focus on the logic,” the star said, “is to make a list of what you were gaining and what you were losing, what they were contributing to your life and what they were subtracting and to value each of these things by one through 10 and then you add them all up and if the person was adding more to your life, then you know what is expected for your next relationship and, what they were subtracting, you know what you will not accept ever again.”