Meghan Markle Says She’s Looking Forward to “Using My Voice” After Return to the U.S.

But the 39-year-old added that the changes she hopes to see in this country and beyond are only possible if the media makes institutional changes, hinting slightly at the way British tabloids have notoriously depicted her. She shared, “What’s so fascinating, at least from my standpoint and my personal experience over the past couple years, is the headline alone, the clickbait alone makes an imprint.”

The former actress continued, “That is part of how we start to view the world, how we interact with other people. I think there’s so much toxicity out there. My husband and I talk about it often, this economy of attention. That is what is monetizable right now when you’re looking at the digital space and media.”

But the star noted that prioritizing profits comes at the cost of accuracy. “If you’re just trying to grab someone’s attention and keep it, you’re going for something salacious versus something truthful,” she said.